City warns residents about fake watershed management employees

A group of young men posed as Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) employees and demanded money from a homeowner.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brand new video shows a group of young men posing as Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) employees and demanding money in a quiet northeast Atlanta neighborhood.

The resident who shared the video with Atlanta News First did not want to be identified but told Atlanta News FIrst that they contacted the police right after they realized the three young men were impostors.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and they responded by saying the following;

Atlanta News First also reached out to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management for a statement and they said they would never send employees or representatives to a home or business to collect a past-due bill.

DWM released the following statement to Atlanta News First to let residents know what to look for and what to do in case someone claiming to be a watershed management employee contacts you.

