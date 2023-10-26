Deputy shot in Douglas County released from hospital, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deputy who was reportedly shot multiple times by a suspect on Wednesday has been treated and released from the hospital, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office was called to a house off North Bear Drive near Kings Highway after 66-year-old Walter Jackson Sr. was shot, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The suspect, 27-year-old Jonathan Christian Roman, shot the deputy, the GBI said. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, while Jackson died at the scene, according to the agency.

The deputy, who has not been identified, is now resting at home, Sheriff Tim Pound said.

“Thank you all for your concern, support and prayers during this time,” Pound wrote in a statement.

