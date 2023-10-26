Dozens of firefighters battle flames at Atlanta duplex, fire department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A duplex caught on fire early Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta, according to the fire department.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the building off Mildred Place NW near 3:30 a.m. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

A firewall reportedly stopped the flames from spreading to the building’s second unit.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

