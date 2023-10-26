3-Degree Guarantee
Emory University responds to campus protest targeting Jewish community

The Jewish community at Emory University is raising concerns after a protest on campus.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Jewish community at Emory University is raising concerns after a protest on campus.

Jewish students say protestors were chanting antisemitic phrases.

Video from Wednesday’s protest related to the Israel-Hamas war captures a crowd yelling, “From the river to the sea.”

“At the event, they chanted ‘from the river to sea,’ which we need to stop saying means anything different than the genocide of Jews throughout Israel,” said Morgan Ames, President of Emory Eagles for Israel.

The phrase refers to extending the Palestinian border from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Jewish students are calling for accountability.

“As a grandchild of a Holocaust survivor, it’s really hard it makes you feel unsafe on a campus that people believe that,” said Lindsey Lipson.

“I just think there’s a general lack of understanding and willingness to learn,” said Cassidy McGoldrick.

The protest was held by a group called Students of Stop Cop City.

Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves, the college’s first-ever Jewish president, echoed concerns.

This statement was sent to Emory Students and Staff Wednesday:

Ames says they’re pushing for disciplinary action, “I thank our university president for making such a strong stance verbally, but we expect action as well as a productive plan.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Emory University to see if any action would be taken. We were told no further comments will be made.

