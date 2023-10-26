FBI issues PSA as agencies monitor threats associated with Israel-Hamas war

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the increased tensions around the world, the FBI along with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), have released a Public Service Announcement.

The FBI says it is continuing to monitor threats associated with the Israel-Hamas conflict. Their message for the public and places of worship is to stay vigilant.

As the conflict continues, the FBI says it has seen an increase in reports of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions, raising concerns that violent extremists and lone offenders motivated by ongoing events could target these communities.

DHS and FBI issued a public service announcement, saying in part:

“Tensions between Israel and the Palestinian territories have long been a source of calls for violence against Jewish, Arab American, and Muslim communities. This history, coupled with the current widespread sharing of graphic and disturbing content related to this conflict, increases the risk of incitement to violence in the United States. We therefore urge everyone to remain vigilant and to report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

The FBI says they take all potential threats seriously and are working closely with law enforcement partners to determine their credibility and to take appropriate action.

