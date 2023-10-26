3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FBI issues PSA as agencies monitor threats associated with Israel-Hamas war

FBI monitoring threats tied to Israel-Hamas war
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the increased tensions around the world, the FBI along with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), have released a Public Service Announcement.

The FBI says it is continuing to monitor threats associated with the Israel-Hamas conflict. Their message for the public and places of worship is to stay vigilant.

As the conflict continues, the FBI says it has seen an increase in reports of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions, raising concerns that violent extremists and lone offenders motivated by ongoing events could target these communities.

DHS and FBI issued a public service announcement, saying in part:

“Tensions between Israel and the Palestinian territories have long been a source of calls for violence against Jewish, Arab American, and Muslim communities. This history, coupled with the current widespread sharing of graphic and disturbing content related to this conflict, increases the risk of incitement to violence in the United States. We therefore urge everyone to remain vigilant and to report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

The FBI says they take all potential threats seriously and are working closely with law enforcement partners to determine their credibility and to take appropriate action.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

N. Avondale Road, US-287, in the city of Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates seeking bids on U.S. 278 road project
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are...
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications
Sheila, a 21-year-old tiger, is mentioned several times in a federal lawsuit against the...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes
The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure