Federal lawmakers say Georgia’s child welfare system is failing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s child welfare crisis has set off alarms at the national level as federal leaders are continuing an investigation into the safety of the state’s foster children.

The investigation came after a series of Atlanta News First Investigates reports.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Human Rights heard testimony from witnesses in the first public hearing since the announcement of the federal probe led by Georgia U.S. Jon Ossoff.

Previous investigations revealed foster kids were forced to live in county offices and subjected to violence and drugs; concerns over how the state reviews and closes abuse cases, plus the impacts of historic agency staffing shortages at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

On Wednesday, lawmakers said they reviewed DFCS recent audits which showed 87 percent of the time the agency does initiate “timely investigations” of abuse and neglect.

But Ossoff said the agency “systematically failed to actually assess and address risks and safety concerns in the vast majority of cases.”

Four Georgia witnesses appeared at the hearing: Mon’a Houston, former foster youth from the city of Savannah; Rachel Aldridge, a parent from the city of Wray; Melissa Carter, executive director of Emory Law Barton Child Law and Policy Center; and Emma Hetherington, director of Wilbanks Child Endangerment and Sexual Exploitation Clinic.

Houston told senators case workers overmedicated her and placed her in a mental health facility where she was in isolation.

“The isolation was similar to a jail cell,” Houston said. “I was treated as a cell mate. I wasn’t allowed to shower. This was the darkest time in placement.”

Aldridge, who filed a lawsuit over the death of her toddler Brooklyn, accused DFCS of “not honoring its responsibility,” and said DFCS placed her two-year-old in the custody of the father and his girlfriend. The girlfriend, Amanda Coleman, was later convicted of the child’s murder by a Coffee County jury.

“Brooklyn would still be alive if DFCS would have listened to me,” Aldridge said.

The experts talked about the psychological effects on children after being in state custody, they also pleaded for continued federal oversight.

Current DFCS administration did not appear to be present at the hearing, but the agency has denied claims of “systemic failures.”

The subcommittee confirmed there will be future hearings, and said its ultimate goal is reform.

“This bipartisan Senate investigation would not be happening were it not for investigative reporting at Atlanta News First shining a spotlight on this issue, even when no one else was listening or paying attention,” Ossoff said. “It has now led to this substantial ongoing bipartisan Senate investigation to get to the bottom of threats to the health and safety of the most vulnerable children in our state.”

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.