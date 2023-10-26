Georgia State Patrol: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase near I-20

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers arrested a man who reportedly led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening.

According to GSP, a silver Hyundai Sonata did not yield to an emergency vehicle when troopers were assisting a motorist on I-75/85 North near I-20.

The GSP said troopers tried to stop the car shortly afterward and the driver pulled over but “accelerated away.”

Troopers chased the car from I-75/85 North to I-20 East before it left the highway onto Boulevard and struck a vehicle at the traffic signal.

The driver and other occupants got out of the Hyundai Sonata and ran away. Troopers were able to find the driver and arrest him. Other occupants were able to run away on foot, the GSP said.

The driver was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, driving in the emergency lane, felony fleeing, hit and run, obstruction, and seatbelt violation.

