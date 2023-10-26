Inmate sentenced to 55 years after attacking jail officer in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County jury found an inmate guilty after he attacked and injured a jail officer in 2020.

The attack happened on Jan. 12. 34-year-old Patrick O’Neil Gentry was housed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after being charged with forgery, criminal damage to property, providing false information to law enforcement, and terroristic threats and acts in 2019.

Officers found that Gentry had an item in his possession he was not supposed to have during a cell search. When officers tried to take it, he threatened a 20-year-old officer and eventually attacked her “in a violent manner,” the sheriff’s office said.

Other inmates helped officers stop Gentry. The injured officer was given medical help.

Gentry was convicted of criminal attempt to commit malice murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of an officer.

He will serve 55 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the sheriff’s office said.

