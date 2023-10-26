3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Inmate sentenced to 55 years after attacking jail officer in Carroll County, deputies say

Patrick O’Neil Gentry
Patrick O’Neil Gentry(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County jury found an inmate guilty after he attacked and injured a jail officer in 2020.

The attack happened on Jan. 12. 34-year-old Patrick O’Neil Gentry was housed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after being charged with forgery, criminal damage to property, providing false information to law enforcement, and terroristic threats and acts in 2019.

Officers found that Gentry had an item in his possession he was not supposed to have during a cell search. When officers tried to take it, he threatened a 20-year-old officer and eventually attacked her “in a violent manner,” the sheriff’s office said.

Other inmates helped officers stop Gentry. The injured officer was given medical help.

Gentry was convicted of criminal attempt to commit malice murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of an officer.

He will serve 55 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

N. Avondale Road, US-287, in the city of Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates seeking bids on U.S. 278 road project
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are...
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications
Sheila, a 21-year-old tiger, is mentioned several times in a federal lawsuit against the...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes
The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure