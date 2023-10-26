Active search in Lisbon for person of interest in Lewiston shootings

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - THURSDAY - 1:18 a.m.: A heavy police presence can be seen in Lisbon. A helicopter is flying overhead. Police are still looking for the person of interest in the Lewiston shootings, 40-year-old Robert Card.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: At least 22 people were killed in the mass shootings in Lewiston, City Councilor Robert McCarthy told CNN.

Fifty to 60 people are injured in the incidents, though it’s unclear how many are injured due to gunfire, according to CNN.

A suspect remains at large, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

Lewiston Police have identified a person of interest 40-year-old Robert Card.

“We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate,” the sheriff’s office said earlier Wednesday evening.

Maine State Police also said they are responding to an active shooter situation in Lewiston in a post on Facebook.

“Please stay inside your home with the doors locked,” state police said. “If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911.”

The Sun Journal reported law enforcement responded to Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street.

Lewiston public information officer Derrick St. Laurent told the Sun Journal another shooting was reported at the Walmart Distribution Center on Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston.

An ATF-Boston spokesman tells WMTW it has launched a “division-wide response” with agents from all six New England states involved in “supporting our law enforcement partners.”

Statement from Maine Medical Center:

“Maine Medical Center has alerted on-call staff and created critical care and operating room capacity in anticipation of potential patient transports coming from the Lewiston shooting this evening. At this time, MMC can confirm it will receive one patient transport from Central Maine Medical Center. Other MaineHealth facilities are also standing by and preparing to provide care.

“Out of an abundance of caution and due the dynamic nature of this situation, MMC and other MaineHealth hospitals have closed their campuses to non-hospital personnel and non-patients until further notice.

“MaineHealth and Maine Medical Center express their deepest sympathies to those impacted by this tragedy.”

Gov. Mills released this statement:

“I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials.”

From Sen. King’s Office:

“President Biden just reached out to Senator King directly and offered any federal assistance he can provide to help the people of Maine. Senator King expressed his deep appreciation to the President for the outreach and support. Given the horrific nature of the events in Maine, Senator King will now be headed to Maine on one of the first flights available – he wants to be home to support Lewiston in any way he can.”

Sen. Susan Collins released this statement on X (formerly Twitter):

“As our state mourns this horrific mass shooting, we appreciate the support we’ve received from across the country, including the call I received from President Biden offering assistance.”

