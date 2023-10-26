Police looking for man wanted in Decatur murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a suspect connected to a murder in Decatur on Tuesday, according to the city’s police department.

At around midnight, police were called to a home in the 700 block of Atlanta Avenue, where they found 53-year-old Perry Riley shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. The case is the department’s first homicide of the year, a representative confirmed.

David Denson, 41, is wanted in connection to the crime. Police ask anyone with information about him to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

