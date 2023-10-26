Restaurant Report Card: WNB Factory fails with 60; Patty & Frank’s earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First questioned a popular wings and burger joint in Decatur.

WNB Factory scored 60 and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The health report states chicken wings, shrimp and rice were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, small flying insects were seen around food in the kitchen area and an employee handled trash while preparing ground beef.

An employee at WNB Factory told Atlanta News First the owner was on the way to the restaurant to speak with us during our visit since no manager was on site. We waited nearly 30 minutes, and no one showed up. We even left contact information, and no one called.

It wasn’t the only problem we encountered.

We also noticed the restaurant had posted an old health inspection score of 86 on the wall instead of 60.

Customers were not happy to learn of this.

“When you see the score that is deceiving the people that means you will do anything for money for people to come in to buy and you’re not letting them know what is really going on. So, that’s not right,” WNB Factory customer Patricia said.

An update in Cherokee County, Krystal on Highway 92 in Acworth improved on a reinspection scoring 96 points and an “A.”

Patty and Frank’s inside the Chattahoochee Works Food Hall in Atlanta on Chattahoochee Avenue earned a 100 on their last health inspection.

In fact, they’ve scored three in a row, which is an incredible accomplishment. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

The restaurant has been inside the food hall for a year-and-a-half, and they got their name because they make great patties and franks. Everything is under $14, so you get a good deal. They have the chili cheese frank with onion rings, the P&F patty, which is their signature burger with the tater tots and they also have a Chicago dog. To wash it down, you may want to try their sweet tea slushie and mint lemonade.

“Boy, that’s good,” said Adam Murphy, Atlanta News First senior reporter.

