VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates

Deputies escort 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes into the Law Enforcement Center
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the four inmates who have been on the run for more than a week after escaping from a central Georgia detention center has been caught, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Chavis Stokes, 29, was arrested in Montezuma, which is in Macon County. He was being held for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Officials offered no word on the other three inmates, identified as 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson and 52-year-old Joey Fournier. Fournier was being held for murder.

The four escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center on Oct. 16. Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a Dodge Challenger, which they found in Macon last Saturday.

Last week, FBI Atlanta increased the reward for information by thousands of dollars.

Those still on the run include:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5′9 and weights 140 pounds COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $17,000
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreadlocks, 5′9 and weighs 165 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $17,000
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids, 5′9 and weighs 190 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $22,000

