Vehicle fire blocking multiple lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County, GA 511 says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three westbound lanes of I-285 are blocked near Flat Shoals Road and Candler Road due to a vehicle fire, according to GA 511.

The fire happened near Exit 48 in DeKalb County according to GA 511. The current end time is 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the cleanup is underway.

