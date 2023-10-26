Vehicle fire blocking multiple lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County, GA 511 says
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three westbound lanes of I-285 are blocked near Flat Shoals Road and Candler Road due to a vehicle fire, according to GA 511.
The fire happened near Exit 48 in DeKalb County according to GA 511. The current end time is 6 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the cleanup is underway.
