3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Voter intimidation trial underway in Georgia

A federal civil trial will start Thursday in north Georgia to determine whether a conservative group violated the Voting Rights Act by intimidating Georgia vote
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal civil trial will start Thursday in north Georgia to determine whether a conservative group violated the Voting Rights Act by intimidating Georgia voters.

The acts in question happened in the high-stakes weeks leading up to the 2020 U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia. A Texas-based conservative group, True the Vote, announced it was challenging the eligibility of more than 360,000 Georgia voters.

Soon afterward, liberal voting rights group Fair Fight, founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, filed a lawsuit. The suit says True the Vote intimidated voters by recruiting volunteers to monitor ballots cast at the polls and offering up to $1 million to pay the legal expenses of anyone who has to go to court to challenge voters’ eligibility.

The defendants argue that Georgia law allows citizens to question the voting eligibility of their neighbors.

The outcome of the trial could affect future eligibility challenges. If the judge sides with the conservative group, more like-minded groups might be inspired to request mass voter challenges. If the judge sides with the liberal group, people might think twice about doing so.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

N. Avondale Road, US-287, in the city of Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates seeking bids on U.S. 278 road project
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are...
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications
Sheila, a 21-year-old tiger, is mentioned several times in a federal lawsuit against the...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes
The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure