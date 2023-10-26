White House official among hundreds ‘motivated’ at Atlanta conference to disrupt gun violence on heels of Maine mass shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week, Atlanta hosted the Cities United conference featuring 800 people representing 130 U.S. cities focused on disrupting the cycle of gun violence.

“Everybody needs more resources and more capacities because the issue is too big for the little resources that we give it,” Anthony Smith, Cities United executive director, said.

The conference comes as the country experienced the largest mass shooting of 2023 where 18 people were killed and at least 13 were injured in Lewiston, Maine, according to law enforcement officials.

“It’s the worst kind of motivation you could hope for. But what I will say is that every day that we’re losing lives, there’s people in this room and in this conference that are saving lives,” said Gregory Jackson, the deputy director for the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

President Joe Biden established this first-ever Office of Gun Violence Prevention earlier this year.

Atlanta News First spoke with Jackson about the federal response needed after the mass shooting in Maine.

“When you wake up and see the news of such a major tragedy, it’s just a major reminder that this is not just an Atlanta issue. This is every community in America is dealing with the looming threat of gun violence and the trauma after a tragic event,” said Jackson.

In a statement on Thursday, Biden called for lawmakers to pass bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. He also wants to see universal background checks and require safe storage laws.

“Once again, our nation is mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting. Today, Jill and I are praying for Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief,” the president wrote in a statement published on Thursday.

At the conference, attendees from across the country heard programming solutions to disrupt the cycle of gun violence.

Presenters detailed successful strategies around youth intervention, behavioral therapy and hospital-based programs.

“This is not a new thing in America that we have that many people dying in that span of time, because it just happens on the day-to-day. I want folks to be just as concerned when it’s happening in Black and brown communities as they are in communities that don’t look like us,” said Smith.

The conference ran from Wednesday to Thursday at Hilton Atlanta.

“This building is full of examples of how that’s working across the country and we’re going to take that energy back to Washington and keep building on that momentum,” said Jackson.

