3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boat with three crew members

(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a boat with three crew members that went missing off the coast of Brunswick.

Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow were reported missing by the owner of the boat after they didn’t return on Wednesday, October 18.

The crew had originally left on Saturday, October 14 from Brunswick to fish about 80 miles offshore. They last spoke with the owner as they headed offshore.

The Coast Guard says they searched over 94,000 square miles over the span of seven days.

In a statement Capt. Frank DelRosso, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said:

“Despite the unwavering dedication of our crews, regrettably, we have not been able to uncover any traces of the vessel and have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for three beloved family members. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner agencies and the countless volunteers who have lent their assistance in this arduous search. Undoubtedly, they, like us, share in the deep sympathy we hold for the families of the missing individuals.”

The family of Tyler Barlow has set up a GoFundMe. The family says they intend on using the funds toward hiring outside sources to help with the search.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Georgia missing children data ‘deeply troubling:’ Sen. Jon Ossoff
Sen. Jon Ossoff: New Georgia missing children data ‘deeply troubling’
A 61-year-old man is dead after being stabbed several times in southeast Atlanta overnight,...
Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in southeast Atlanta, police say
WABI reported Friday morning that eight of the 18 people killed have been identified.
Maine mass shooting victims identified, suspect still at large
City Schools of Decatur
City Schools of Decatur investigates ‘unauthorized communication’ about Israel and Gaza