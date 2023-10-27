Driver under the influence crashes into Atlanta CVS, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A black sedan crashed into the side of a CVS early Friday morning, according to Atlanta police.

The car’s driver and a passenger were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said. Driver Bailey Cadugan faces charges of DUI, reckless driving and driving in an improper lane.

The car reportedly struck something on I-75 N, which caused it to crash into the pharmacy off Northside Parkway NW, police said.

