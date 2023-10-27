East Lake becomes 6th MARTA station to open soccer fields

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The East Lake MARTA station became the sixth station in Atlanta to open soccer fields adjacent to the transportation hub on Friday.

“We are excited to expand StationSoccer to East Lake rail station on the East/West Line in DeKalb County and continue building on this incredible program that supports youth education and development,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

Atlanta opened the first soccer field at a subway station in the world in 2015 at the Five Points MARTA station.

StationSoccer has since expanded to West End (2018), East Point (2019), Lindbergh Center (2020), Kensington (2022) and now East Lake.

“Seeing the transformation over the past few months of this from a parking lot to two soccer pitches that’s going to serve children in this area is something that we’re just beyond excited about,” said Soccer in the Streets Executive Director Elijah Miranda.

Among those at the ribbon-cutting of the soccer fields was Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Sen. Ossoff delivered $1 million through last year’s bipartisan government funding bill for Soccer in the Streets to build new soccer fields near MARTA stations across Atlanta, according to a spokesperson for Sen. Ossoff.

MARTA officials say they hope to have soccer fields at 10 stations by 2026 when Atlanta welcomes World Cup games.

Miranda said they plan to open two more in 2024. Those locations have not been announced yet.

The purpose of Soccer in the Streets is to teach social and emotional lessons through free access to soccer.

“Just like being on a team and having teamwork and comradery is really important for the adult world, so having that space where we kind of focus on that and soccer at the same time I think is really helpful just for folks building those skillsets for when they become adults,” said Anika Whitmore, who is a coach for 5 to 11 year-olds.

