3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home

A family is left searching for answers after a 22-year-old woman was found dead on a barge more than 400 miles from home. (Source: WMC)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – A family is left searching for answers after a 22-year-old woman was found dead on a barge more than 400 miles from home.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Hailey Silas of Oklahoma City. Her body was found Oct. 21 on a barge on the Mississippi River near Memphis.

Silas’ ex-boyfriend Cesar Perez is demanding answers about what happened to her. The two had previously been together for more than seven years and have a 4-year-old son together.

“Why her? Why did it have to be her?” Perez told WMC. “I just want to know the truth. What happened? What exactly happened?”

Perez said he is now struggling with how to tell his son that his mom won’t be coming back.

“I’m just trying to process this whole thing ... kind of want to figure out what’s going to be the best way to let her son know his mother is no longer here,” he told WMC.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Silas’ body was found by crew members on a Mississippi River barge during a routine inspection. The crew turned the boat around, docked, and called for help.

The sheriff’s office is calling it an “extremely unusual” investigation.

“In my 22 years working in working for the sheriff’s office, I don’t think there’s been an investigation of a body on a barge, so that’s extremely unusual for us,” Anthony Buckner, SCSO chief deputy, said in a news conference.

Officials said they are working to figure out how Silas got on the barge.

West Memphis police said Silas was arrested just days before her death. Police said she called 911 from a gas station, asking officers to give her a ride because she was scared of something. The Crisis Intervention Team responded.

She was charged with a misdemeanor of communicating a false alarm.

Her body was found on the barge days later.

Silas’ death is still under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

But Perez said he doesn’t believe Silas would hurt herself. He said she was not alone in Tennessee; Silas was traveling with a man she met back home in Oklahoma.

Adding to the mystery, Silas’ mother LaRena Darrow told WREG her daughter’s body was found without any identification or a phone. However, Darrow said she has called her daughter’s phone since her death, and a man answered.

Silas’ sister created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral costs. On the page, her sister said Silas was “So patient, so understanding, so beautiful inside and out, and whoever IS responsible for this will have their day of judgement.”

Silas’ loved ones are begging to know what really happened, especially for the sake of her young son.

“She could always find a way to bring a smile to your face,” Perez said. “She was always so happy around her son. She was one-of-a-kind, for sure.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israeli army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
It's going to get cold Tuesday night
Halloween forecast: Cooler and breezy trick-or-treat forecast