First Alert Forecast | Much warmer this weekend, before the bottom falls out

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A warm weather pattern is developing across the southeastern United States heading into the weekend before Halloween. However, if you’re a fan of the cooler weather, you won’t have to wait long for its return. A strong cold front arrives next week.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are warming into the 70s this afternoon. A few communities may top 80° between 3 and 5 p.m. It’ll also feel a bit more humid. Temperatures gradually cool back through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. It’ll remain milder inside the Perimeter through evening plans.

Saturday begins with temperatures in the lower 60s across the heart of the Metro. Temperatures bottom-out in the mid and upper 50s further outlying, on up into the mountains. There could be some low cloud cover and patchy dense fog around early Saturday morning. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and 80s Saturday afternoon. It’ll be warmest between 3 and 5 p.m. Atlanta is forecast to reach a high temperature in the lower 80s.

The forecast remains mostly dry through the rest of the weekend. Abnormally warm weather sticks around into the start of the workweek.

Much chillier weather filters into north Georgia (likely) on Halloween. #atlwx pic.twitter.com/CCLP4kWE1h — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) October 26, 2023

FIRST ALERT | Much chillier air filters in Halloween, into the middle of next week...

Cold air has already spilled into the United States and is making its way down the spine of the Rockies. Eventually, chilly air filters into north Georgia. It appears the leading edge of the drop in temperature approaches north Georgia Monday night, into Tuesday morning. Chillier air bleeds in through Halloween. The day may begin on a mild note, followed by dropping temperatures and an increasing breeze Tuesday evening.

The first couple frosts and/or light freezes are possible next week; especially outside of the Metro.

There is a high chance for a freeze across parts of North Georgia next Wednesday and Thursday morning. (WANF)

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

