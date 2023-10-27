3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast | Much warmer this weekend, before the bottom falls out

By Jennifer Valdez and Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A warm weather pattern is developing across the southeastern United States heading into the weekend before Halloween. However, if you’re a fan of the cooler weather, you won’t have to wait long for its return. A strong cold front arrives next week.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are warming into the 70s this afternoon. A few communities may top 80° between 3 and 5 p.m. It’ll also feel a bit more humid. Temperatures gradually cool back through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. It’ll remain milder inside the Perimeter through evening plans.

Saturday begins with temperatures in the lower 60s across the heart of the Metro. Temperatures bottom-out in the mid and upper 50s further outlying, on up into the mountains. There could be some low cloud cover and patchy dense fog around early Saturday morning. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and 80s Saturday afternoon. It’ll be warmest between 3 and 5 p.m. Atlanta is forecast to reach a high temperature in the lower 80s.

The forecast remains mostly dry through the rest of the weekend. Abnormally warm weather sticks around into the start of the workweek.

FIRST ALERT | Much chillier air filters in Halloween, into the middle of next week...

Cold air has already spilled into the United States and is making its way down the spine of the Rockies. Eventually, chilly air filters into north Georgia. It appears the leading edge of the drop in temperature approaches north Georgia Monday night, into Tuesday morning. Chillier air bleeds in through Halloween. The day may begin on a mild note, followed by dropping temperatures and an increasing breeze Tuesday evening.

The first couple frosts and/or light freezes are possible next week; especially outside of the Metro.

There is a high chance for a freeze across parts of North Georgia next Wednesday and Thursday...
There is a high chance for a freeze across parts of North Georgia next Wednesday and Thursday morning.(WANF)

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend; much cooler next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend; much cooler next week
After 80s This Weekend, Much Cooler Air Arrives on Halloween
First Alert Forecast: Warm Weekend Ahead, Freezing Temps Next Week
Partly cloudy, 80s in Atlanta today
Partly cloudy, 80s in Atlanta today
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast | A warm weekend and a sharp cooldown ahead