Former church director accused of molesting 15-year-old boy: warrant

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former church director in metro Atlanta is accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy.

The criminal warrant states that Marcus Turner, a former church director at the Worship of Wonders Church in Marietta, faces three counts of felony child molestation and one count of felony aggravated child molestation.

According to the warrant, Turner drove a boy he met at the church to both Kennesaw State University’s campus and Frozen Cow Creamery and then to a shopping center off Cumberland Parkway in Atlanta, where he allegedly molested him.

Atlanta News First spoke with the former children’s ministry director on Friday who believes there are more victims.

“I hope by getting this story out there that other victims will find freedom and will find the power and strength to come forward and speak on these horrible crimes and horrible situations,” Nelson said.

The church pastors, Myles and DeLana Rutherford, issued a statement on their Facebook page saying in part, “We understand that the abuse in this situation did not happen on church grounds or as part of any church program. Marcus Turner had no position of responsibility for minors at the church.”

The Rutherfords said in their statement that they were not aware of Marcus Turner having inappropriate involvement with any other minors.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.