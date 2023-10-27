3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Former church director accused of molesting 15-year-old boy: warrant

According to the church pastors, the alleged incidents did not happen on church grounds.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former church director in metro Atlanta is accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy.

The criminal warrant states that Marcus Turner, a former church director at the Worship of Wonders Church in Marietta, faces three counts of felony child molestation and one count of felony aggravated child molestation.

According to the warrant, Turner drove a boy he met at the church to both Kennesaw State University’s campus and Frozen Cow Creamery and then to a shopping center off Cumberland Parkway in Atlanta, where he allegedly molested him.

Atlanta News First spoke with the former children’s ministry director on Friday who believes there are more victims.

“I hope by getting this story out there that other victims will find freedom and will find the power and strength to come forward and speak on these horrible crimes and horrible situations,” Nelson said.

The church pastors, Myles and DeLana Rutherford, issued a statement on their Facebook page saying in part, “We understand that the abuse in this situation did not happen on church grounds or as part of any church program. Marcus Turner had no position of responsibility for minors at the church.”

The Rutherfords said in their statement that they were not aware of Marcus Turner having inappropriate involvement with any other minors.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Breast cancer patient plans to run half marathon
Breast cancer patient plans to run half marathon
Woman wearing Amazon vest seen stealing package
Woman wearing Amazon vest seen stealing package
MARTA officials say they hope to have soccer fields at 10 stations by 2026 when Atlanta...
East Lake becomes 6th MARTA station to open soccer fields
The school district has not identified the staff member.
Mother claims Henry County School District employee hit her daughter over uncharged laptop