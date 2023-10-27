3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Free smoke alarm installations saving lives in Union City, organizers say

The Union City Fire Department teamed up with The American Red Cross of Georgia to install smoke alarms in The Oakley apartment complex.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, Union City firefighters were fighting a fire — before it even happened.

“I just like helping people,” Larry Knowles, Union City Fire Department deputy chief, said.

The Union City Fire Department teamed up with The American Red Cross of Georgia to install smoke alarms in The Oakley apartment complex.

“We’ve identified 161 residents that need smoke alarms, so that is why we are here today,” said Matthew Akins, American Red Cross Georgia Region regional preparedness and partnership lead.

The effort is part of the “Sound the Alarm” initiative happening across the country. They identify communities at high risk for fires and ask if residents would like an upgraded smoke alarm.

“We had a couple of fires here and as you can see over my shoulder, the buildings are no longer there,” said Akins.

A smoke alarm can be a crucial factor in getting out of a house fire alive. The smoke alarm buys some time.

Akins said the new alarms have a lithium battery and could last from eight to 10 years.

Sharon Johnson was one of the people who received the smoke detector. She said she is grateful, and she will now have peace of mind when she goes to bed at night.

“I feel safer. I don’t know when a fire might come,” said Johnson.

Said Akins: “My goal is to save one life. We’ve saved 240 around Georgia so far, 1,982 across the country. One life lost is too many.”

In Georgia, firefighters and Red Cross crews are hosting 12 events, hoping to install 1,300 smoke alarms.

If you wish to receive a new smoke alarm free of charge, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Georgia missing children data ‘deeply troubling:’ Sen. Jon Ossoff
Sen. Jon Ossoff: New Georgia missing children data ‘deeply troubling’
A 61-year-old man is dead after being stabbed several times in southeast Atlanta overnight,...
Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in southeast Atlanta, police say
WABI reported Friday morning that eight of the 18 people killed have been identified.
Maine mass shooting victims identified, suspect still at large
City Schools of Decatur
City Schools of Decatur investigates ‘unauthorized communication’ about Israel and Gaza