Free smoke alarm installations saving lives in Union City, organizers say

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, Union City firefighters were fighting a fire — before it even happened.

“I just like helping people,” Larry Knowles, Union City Fire Department deputy chief, said.

The Union City Fire Department teamed up with The American Red Cross of Georgia to install smoke alarms in The Oakley apartment complex.

“We’ve identified 161 residents that need smoke alarms, so that is why we are here today,” said Matthew Akins, American Red Cross Georgia Region regional preparedness and partnership lead.

The effort is part of the “Sound the Alarm” initiative happening across the country. They identify communities at high risk for fires and ask if residents would like an upgraded smoke alarm.

“We had a couple of fires here and as you can see over my shoulder, the buildings are no longer there,” said Akins.

A smoke alarm can be a crucial factor in getting out of a house fire alive. The smoke alarm buys some time.

Akins said the new alarms have a lithium battery and could last from eight to 10 years.

Sharon Johnson was one of the people who received the smoke detector. She said she is grateful, and she will now have peace of mind when she goes to bed at night.

“I feel safer. I don’t know when a fire might come,” said Johnson.

Said Akins: “My goal is to save one life. We’ve saved 240 around Georgia so far, 1,982 across the country. One life lost is too many.”

In Georgia, firefighters and Red Cross crews are hosting 12 events, hoping to install 1,300 smoke alarms.

If you wish to receive a new smoke alarm free of charge, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.