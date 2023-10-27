Halloween forecast: Cooler and breezy trick-or-treat forecast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An aggressive cold front will be approaching our area at the beginning of next week. Temperatures are forecast to drastically drop behind the cold front, turning cooler on Tuesday evening. As of now, afternoon highs will top out in the low 60s (in the places that are lucky) with evening temperatures dropping rapidly to the 40s.

Halloween will be very breezy -- especially late afternoon and during prime trick-or-treat hours. Winds will be gusting 25-30mph across most of the area-- and this will be a northwest wind which will make it feel several degrees cooler. After work, temperatures will be near 60° and we expect for temperatures around midnight to dip into the 40s--so the kids will want to add layer to their Halloween costumes.

There is a low chance for showers along the front-- but because there is not an abundance of moisture along the cold front, we expect the bigger impact to be this temperature drop and winds. Unseasonably cold temperatures will linger through the end of the work week.

It will be breezy Tuesday evening with wind gusts up to 30mph (Atlanta News First)

It's going to get cold Tuesday night (Atlanta News First)

Showers are possible Halloween (Atlanta News First)

