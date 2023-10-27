3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Hundreds of coats donated to kids in need at East Point school

FexEx partnered with the nonprofit Operation Warm to provide hundreds of coats to kids at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School in East Point.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They seem like little things, a coat, a hat, and some gloves. But for a kid in a Title I school, where the number of kids living in poverty is high, these are big, important things that keep them warm and in school.

On Friday, they were taken by hand on a shopping spree. They got to pick a coat, a hat and some gloves.

FexEx partnered with the nonprofit Operation Warm to provide hundreds of coats to kids at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School in East Point.

School leaders said they reached out to them for help. This has been a nationwide program for the last 15 years.

“What we do as a school community is try and reach their needs and support our families in any way possible,” said Principal Felipe Jackson.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect continues
Breast cancer patient plans to run half marathon
Breast cancer patient plans to run half marathon
Woman wearing Amazon vest seen stealing package
Woman wearing Amazon vest seen stealing package
Woman wearing Amazon vest seen stealing package
Woman wearing Amazon vest seen stealing package
Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Suspect in Midtown shooting that killed 12 and 15-year-old agrees to plea deal: documents