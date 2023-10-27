Hundreds of coats donated to kids in need at East Point school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They seem like little things, a coat, a hat, and some gloves. But for a kid in a Title I school, where the number of kids living in poverty is high, these are big, important things that keep them warm and in school.

On Friday, they were taken by hand on a shopping spree. They got to pick a coat, a hat and some gloves.

FexEx partnered with the nonprofit Operation Warm to provide hundreds of coats to kids at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School in East Point.

School leaders said they reached out to them for help. This has been a nationwide program for the last 15 years.

“What we do as a school community is try and reach their needs and support our families in any way possible,” said Principal Felipe Jackson.

