Inmate convicted for attempting to kill Carroll County jailer, district attorney says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, an inmate was convicted for attempting to kill a guard at Carroll County Jail, according to Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney John Cranford Jr.

Patrick O’Neil Gentry, 37, was convicted on criminal attempt to commit malice murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of an officer charges, Cranford’s office said in a release.

He was sentenced to 55 years in prison without the possibility of parole due to seven previous felony convictions, according to Cranford.

On Jan. 12, 2020, a jailer was searching Gentry’s cell, looking for blankets and laundry bags. When she took a laundry bag, Gentry reportedly grabbed her by her hair and clothes, dragged her out of the cell and threw her over a second-floor balcony railing, according to the district attorney.

Gentry ran for the stairs, but his cellmate fought with him at the top of the staircase until other jailers took Gentry back into custody, the district attorney said. Most of the incident was caught on video.

The district attorney said the jailer was diagnosed with a vertebrate compression fracture at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“Every member of law enforcement in our community goes to work every day knowing that they are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our community. It is a debt we cannot repay,” Cranford said in a statement. “However, when a criminal seeks to harm a law enforcement officer, the district attorney’s office will do its part to see that criminals like Patrick Gentry receive substantial prison sentences.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.