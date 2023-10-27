3-Degree Guarantee
Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - Your favorite instant ramen Cup Noodles is going green.

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.

Starting next year, the cups will no longer be made from Styrofoam.

They will be made from paper, which is more environmentally friendly.

The change also means the ramen can be cooked in the microwave, which eliminates the need for boiling water.

Don’t worry, Cup Noodles’ recognizable logo and packaging won’t change. But the plastic wrap around the cups will also be switched out for sleeves made from recycled paper.

