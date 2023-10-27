Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 61-year-old man is dead after being stabbed several times in southeast Atlanta overnight, according to police.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Stonewall Drive SE, a residential area, around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The man was pronounced dead on-scene, and officers towed his vehicle to be combed for DNA evidence, APD Lieutenant and Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said.

Police have not named a suspect. Witnesses were taken to police headquarters, and officers are asking anyone else who may have seen the stabbing to call police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.