Mother claims Henry County School District employee hit her daughter over uncharged laptop

The school district has not identified the staff member.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County School District employee is being investigated accused of hitting young children.

Britney Walker’s 10-year-old daughter Naveah attends Dutchtown Elementary School.

Walker says her daughter came home with welts on her back Wednesday, “She told me her back was hurting and burning. I looked at her back and my daughter had welts on her back.”

Walker says she received a call from the school that there was an incident on campus, “Yes, your daughter is okay, but I can’t give you any information. Only thing I can tell you is she hasn’t been sexually assaulted,”

Her daughter explained the moments a staff member became upset. “She got mad at me because I didn’t have my computer or charger. She started yelling at me,” said Naveah.

She went on to say a handful of students were hit as they lined up to leave class, “When we were leaving me and my friend said, ‘Did she just hit us?’ She was like ‘I did.’”

Henry County School District sent this statement:

Walker says she is demanding the teacher be fired, “I feel hurt. I’m devastated. I feel like no parent, no student should have to go through that. If I have to be the soundboard for my daughter and other students I’ll do that.”

The school district has not identified the staff member.

Walker has filed a police report and is in the process of pressing charges.

