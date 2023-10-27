3-Degree Guarantee
Multiple Maine mass shooting victims identified, suspect still at large

Officials are still looking for Robert Card, the suspect in a series of shootings that killed 18 people in Maine.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, have been identified, according to sister station WABI.

18 people were killed and 13 were injured when Robert Card allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar Wednesday night.

According to WABI, Joseph Walker, Bob Violette, Tricia Asselin, Steven Vozzella, Bill Brackett, Peyton Brewer Ross and Joshua Seal were among those killed in the shooting. WABI reported Friday morning that eight of the 18 people killed have been identified.

Asselin, Violette and Deslauriers were killed at Just in Time Recreation. MacFarlane, who was Deaf, was killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille during a cornhole tournament, according to WABI.

The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing told WABI that four members of the Maine Deaf community were killed. The organization released the following statement:

Law enforcement agencies surrounded a home in Bowdoin, Maine, on Thursday but did not find Card in the home, according to WABI. The home was owned by one of Card’s relatives.

