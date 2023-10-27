Multiple Maine mass shooting victims identified, suspect still at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, have been identified, according to sister station WABI.

18 people were killed and 13 were injured when Robert Card allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar Wednesday night.

According to WABI, Joseph Walker, Bob Violette, Tricia Asselin, Steven Vozzella, Bill Brackett, Peyton Brewer Ross and Joshua Seal were among those killed in the shooting. WABI reported Friday morning that eight of the 18 people killed have been identified.

Asselin, Violette and Deslauriers were killed at Just in Time Recreation. MacFarlane, who was Deaf, was killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille during a cornhole tournament, according to WABI.

RELATED: ‘I feel a connection’: Atlanta doctor from Lewiston recalls small-town feel, tight community

Autoplay Caption

The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing told WABI that four members of the Maine Deaf community were killed. The organization released the following statement:

Maine’s Deaf Community is grieving deeply. We lost four of our cherished community members in last night’s Lewiston shootings, two of which were fathers of children in our educational programs. Our community is incredibly tight-knit, full of heart and pride. The fact that these men were together is who we are. Togetherness is what makes us strong and will hold us during this devastating time. The lives of those lost in the shooting will never be forgotten. We are holding their families, loved ones, and our community in our hearts

Law enforcement agencies surrounded a home in Bowdoin, Maine, on Thursday but did not find Card in the home, according to WABI. The home was owned by one of Card’s relatives.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.