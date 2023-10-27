3-Degree Guarantee
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure

The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with a flood, tornado, a freeze and a lawsuit.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After over a year of being shut down, Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County is back open.

“I know that they had some troubles. I used to subscribe to their newsletter to stay up to date. And it just kept getting postponed and postponed and then it stormed, so we’re glad to be here today,” said Erin Pittman, a park visitor who brought her two children.

The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with a flood, tornado, a freeze and a lawsuit.

The federal lawsuit is from an animal rights group and the sanctuary’s former veterinarian, who’s accusing Noah’s Ark of not properly caring for the animals. Noah’s Ark denies they’ve violated federal legislation with regard to protected animals. Sanctuary leaders have renewed annual certifications with multiple national and local regulatory bodies.

“We’re so proud to be here today. This has been a lot of hard work from the community, our staff, our volunteers, a lot has gone into making this ay possible. We were thrilled last week when we made the decision to open the doors today,” said Audrey Hill, the director of development for the sanctuary.

