PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes

PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five days.(PETA)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After three chicken-carrying trucks wrecked in Georgia over the span of five days, PETA decided to put up a roadside sign in Gainesville memorializing the chickens’ lives, it said.

“I’m ME, Not MEAT,” the sign at 1791 Atlanta Highway proclaims, with another line reading, “See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

The crashes were on Athens Highway on Sept. 22, Atlanta Highway on Sept. 25 and at the intersection of N Duval and E Main streets in Evans County on Sept. 27.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Overturned truck spills chickens on Athens Highway, blocks traffic

“The victims of these crashes died in agony, while the terrified survivors lived just long enough to be trucked off to a slaughterhouse,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA urges everyone to go vegan to stop this cruelty and get these deadly trucks off the streets.”

The memorial was planned after the first crash and is half a mile away from the second crash, PETA said.

