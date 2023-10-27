Ratepayers and environmental groups strongly oppose Georgia Power proposal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power announced their 2023 integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Update Friday, Georgia Power stated with more businesses moving to Georgia, they need to expand their energy supply quickly.

“Georgia has continued to experience rapid economic growth since the filing of our IRP in early 2022,” said Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene. “Many businesses coming to the state are bringing large electrical demands at both a record scale and velocity. It’s an exciting time to have the privilege to serve this great state, and this IRP Update outlines how Georgia Power can best continue supporting that historic growth while continuing to provide our customers with the clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy they expect and deserve.”

According to Georgia Power, current energy projections for the state now reflect energy growth of approximately 6,600 megawatts (MW) through 2030, up from approximately 400 MW previously forecasted in January 2022.

The plan comes outside of the normal timeframe. The process normally happens every three years, with the next one scheduled for 2025.

Georgia Power is asking the Georgia Public Service Commission to approve an increase in fossil fuels.

The plan has drawn concern from Georgia Power ratepayers and environmental groups. They feel the proposal would cost customers too much money and hurt the environment.

Jennifer Whitfield, Senior Attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, released the following statement:

We are deeply troubled Georgia Power is walking back the incremental steps it has taken in our state’s clean energy transition and instead doubling down on dirty, expensive fossil fuels. It’s shocking that Georgia Power would ask to invest so heavily in methane gas just months after volatile fossil fuel prices caused a nearly $ 16-a-month hike in customer bills. This is a bait and switch for companies bringing green and renewable manufacturing jobs to our state, and a financial risk to families already saddled with some of the highest power bills in the country. Pushing for more oil and gas is completely at odds with Georgia Power’s parent company, Southern Company’s goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Georgia can and should instead meet our energy needs and customer demands by expanding clean, affordable renewable options like solar power, battery storage, and energy savings programs.

The Georgia Public Service Commission will hold a meeting, including a public comment period to listen to the concerns from ratepayers and activist groups.

