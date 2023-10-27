Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are taking part in the initiative.

What is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day?

The day is an initiative to help people remove medications that are no longer needed to prevent “medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” the website for National Back Day states.

The day is observed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where can you take your unwanted medications for National Drug Take Back Day?

Drug drop-off locations can also be found here.

Don't forget to mark your calendars - #TakeBackDay is TOMORROW! One share can make a huge difference. Spread the news and find a collection site near you. https://t.co/rHkh9LTi3z pic.twitter.com/58PHqDmEME — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) October 27, 2023

