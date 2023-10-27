Solar cell manufacturer reopening factory in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The sun is shining once again on a metro Atlanta solar cell plant.

Norcross-based Suniva announced they will be restarting their factory after sitting idle for six years.

Suniva President and CEO Matt Card said they will be back up and running in the spring of 2024.

“We are going to relaunch, and, once again, have the largest solar cell manufacturing facility in the U.S., right here in Georgia,” he told Atlanta News First.

Suniva makes solar cells, which are essentially the building blocks of a solar panel.

“This, like your computer with the Intel chip inside, is the brains, if you will, of the solar module,” Card explained.

The technology was licensed from Georgia Tech.

“We were actually originally founded in 2007 out of research conducted at Georgia Tech,” said Card.

From there, Suniva solar cells could be found all over the world.

“Australia, India, Europe,” said Card. “We are in close enough places like the roof of the White House!”

Suniva filed for bankruptcy in 2017, citing tough competition from cheaper panels from China.

“About 35 US solar manufacturers either went bankrupt, reorganized, or closed altogether,” said Card. “Suniva was the last of the 35.”

In a matter of months, though, Suniva will be back in business.

Card said it was thanks in part to tax credits on American-made solar panels that came from the Inflation Reduction Act.

He also credited state government support from Gov. Brian Kemp and his emphasis on manufacturing jobs, and Sen. Jon Ossoff for his work on the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America bill.

“We are going through a complete renovation of the facility, upgrading the infrastructure,” Card said.

The factory is currently under construction but will reopen to create about 130 million solar cells a year. That is the equivalent of one gigawatt of power, which is enough to power roughly 750,000 homes per year.

Card also said this will lead to the creation of at least 240 jobs.

Those interested in applying can email careers@suniva.com.

