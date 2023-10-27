3-Degree Guarantee
Suspect in Midtown shooting that killed 12 and 15-year-old agrees to plea deal: documents

Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street...
Kameron Jackson, 15, and Zyion Charles, 12 were killed in a shooting on Atlanta's 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26, 2022.(Atlanta News First)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect in a 2022 deadly shooting near Atlantic Station has agreed to a plea deal, according to court documents.

17-year-old A’Micael Aziz agreed to a plea deal that would see him sentenced to 10 years, the documents show. He must serve five.

Aziz plead guilty to two counts of causing another person to become a member of a street gang. The four other charges against Aziz were dropped.

Five other people were arrested and also face murder charges. They are Antonio Jackson, Toney Wilson, Demetrius Hill, Deandre Forston and DeRodney Russell. It is not known if any deals were offered to them.

12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were killed on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 26, 2022.

The pair were among a group of teenagers who had been escorted off Atlantic Station property when shots were fired. Multiple other people were shot in the incident but survived.

