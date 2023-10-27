Union City police seeking public’s help in locating missing boy

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Union City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing boy.

Union City police say Ziyon Walker, 12, was last seen at the Union Landing apartments at 4172 Flat Shoals Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Walker is 5-feet-1-inch tall and 90 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks with red tips. According to Union City police, Walker has autism and is non-verbal.

He was last seen wearing a Jordan-brand black hoodie, long gray pants and black and white Jordan-brand sneakers.

Anyone who has contact with Walker is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 470-514-6829 or dial 911.

