3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Union City police seeking public’s help in locating missing boy

Ziyon Walker
Ziyon Walker(Union City Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Union City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing boy.

Union City police say Ziyon Walker, 12, was last seen at the Union Landing apartments at 4172 Flat Shoals Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Walker is 5-feet-1-inch tall and 90 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks with red tips. According to Union City police, Walker has autism and is non-verbal.

He was last seen wearing a Jordan-brand black hoodie, long gray pants and black and white Jordan-brand sneakers.

Anyone who has contact with Walker is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 470-514-6829 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

N. Avondale Road, US-287, in the city of Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates seeking bids on U.S. 278 road project
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are...
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications
Sheila, a 21-year-old tiger, is mentioned several times in a federal lawsuit against the...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes
The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure