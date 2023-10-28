3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard. (CPW/ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (CNN) - A security guard in Colorado is recovering after an attack by a bear.

The incident, which happened Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, was caught on camera.

People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.

When the security guard turned a corner, he apparently startled the bear. The bear responded by swiping the guard’s back and knocking him to the ground.

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.

The guard managed to get away and call 911. He was hospitalized, but released Tuesday morning.

Wildlife officials tried to capture the bear Monday night, but it initially escaped. They didn’t catch up with it until early Wednesday morning.

The bear was found in a tree near a park where it was tranquilized and later euthanized, wildlife officials said.

During their search, wildlife officials said they found eight other bears moving around downtown Aspen.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Missing evidence has turned up in the James Brown case. A lawyer is asking the FBI to investigate.
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.
Caught on camera: Bear attacks security guard
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station