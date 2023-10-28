FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the 80s.

Saturday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 70°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice, warm weekend

We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend with unseasonably warm highs in the low 80s through Monday. Enjoy!

Showers on Halloween

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Monday with the potential for showers behind the front on Tuesday. The chance of showers is low at 30%, but may impact your trick-or-treating plans.

FIRST ALERT for cold on Halloween, Wednesday, Thursday

The aforementioned cold front will bring much colder temperatures to north Georgia by Tuesday. High will drop from the 80s on Monday afternoon to the 60s on Halloween, a day that will also be breezy. By Wednesday morning, lows will drop into the 30s in metro Atlanta with highs only in the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

The overall coldest temperatures will come on Thursday morning with a freeze possible in much of metro Atlanta.

