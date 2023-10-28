3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the 80s.

Saturday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 70°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice, warm weekend

We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend with unseasonably warm highs in the low 80s through Monday. Enjoy!

Showers on Halloween

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Monday with the potential for showers behind the front on Tuesday. The chance of showers is low at 30%, but may impact your trick-or-treating plans.

FIRST ALERT for cold on Halloween, Wednesday, Thursday

The aforementioned cold front will bring much colder temperatures to north Georgia by Tuesday. High will drop from the 80s on Monday afternoon to the 60s on Halloween, a day that will also be breezy. By Wednesday morning, lows will drop into the 30s in metro Atlanta with highs only in the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

The overall coldest temperatures will come on Thursday morning with a freeze possible in much of metro Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Missing evidence has turned up in the James Brown case. A lawyer is asking the FBI to investigate.
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Mostly sunny, 80s this afternoon in metro Atlanta
Mostly sunny, 80s this afternoon in metro Atlanta
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast | Warming this weekend, freezing by mid-week
First Alert Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend ahead
MAJOR cool down early next week
First Alert | Warmer temperatures dominate the weekend forecast