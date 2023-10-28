Georgia resident wins $4 million in Mega Millions drawing
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody won the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one lucky Georgia resident did win $4 million.
The winning numbers were 11, 32, 43, 57 and 70, with Mega Ball 6 and Megaplier 4. The estimated jackpot now sits at $137 million, with a cash option of $59.8 million.
A winner from Texas also scored the $4 million Megaplier on Friday, while residents from Michigan and New Jersey won $1 million each.
The last jackpot win was on Oct. 6 in San Angelo, Texas.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
