Hundreds of young men gather with their moms to help school for homeless children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since a very young age, high school senior Griffith Allen always had it in his heart to help people. He is one of many young men and moms in the Young Men’s Service League, who provided some enhancements to the Boyce L. Ansley School.

“I’ve been doing volunteer work my whole life. I used to not like it. It used to just be a chore I had to get through,” Allen said. “Now that I’m older I realize the difference I’m actually making.”

The school is a beacon in Atlanta, offering stability, education and resources to homeless children and their families.

“Sometimes people just lose their economic footing, and I feel like we are that safe place that provides them the opportunity to regain that,” said Aleta McDaniel, the school’s director of social services.

School volunteers spent their Saturday building a clothing closet and food pantry and fixing up the playground, to name a few things.

“Having teenage boys, sometimes they’d rather be anywhere but with their mom. To be able to bond with them, serve the local community and also foster that spirit of service within them is very rewarding,” April Lickovitch with the school’s Ultimate Gift Committee said.

Volunteers believe enhancing the experience for all who walk through these doors will be rewarding for not only the kids at Boyce L. Ansley School, but for the volunteers as well.

