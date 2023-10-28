3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Hundreds of young men gather with their moms to help school for homeless children

Boyce L. Ansley School is a beacon in Atlanta, offering stability, education and resources to...
Boyce L. Ansley School is a beacon in Atlanta, offering stability, education and resources to homeless children and their families.(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Since a very young age, high school senior Griffith Allen always had it in his heart to help people. He is one of many young men and moms in the Young Men’s Service League, who provided some enhancements to the Boyce L. Ansley School.

“I’ve been doing volunteer work my whole life. I used to not like it. It used to just be a chore I had to get through,” Allen said. “Now that I’m older I realize the difference I’m actually making.”

The school is a beacon in Atlanta, offering stability, education and resources to homeless children and their families.

“Sometimes people just lose their economic footing, and I feel like we are that safe place that provides them the opportunity to regain that,” said Aleta McDaniel, the school’s director of social services.

School volunteers spent their Saturday building a clothing closet and food pantry and fixing up the playground, to name a few things.

“Having teenage boys, sometimes they’d rather be anywhere but with their mom. To be able to bond with them, serve the local community and also foster that spirit of service within them is very rewarding,” April Lickovitch with the school’s Ultimate Gift Committee said.

Volunteers believe enhancing the experience for all who walk through these doors will be rewarding for not only the kids at Boyce L. Ansley School, but for the volunteers as well.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Missing evidence has turned up in the James Brown case. A lawyer is asking the FBI to investigate.
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Police lights
Three injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta intersection, police say
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after a truck was stolen at a...
VIDEO: Man steals truck at Fayetteville gas station, deputies looking for suspects
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after a truck was stolen at a...
VIDEO: Man steals truck at Fayetteville gas station, deputies looking for suspects
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia