ONE Music Fest to kick off with big names at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some of the biggest names in the music industry will be at Piedmont Park this weekend. It’s all for the ONE Music Fest, which starts Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Headliners like Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, and Megan the Stallion will take the stage.

The festival is said to be the Southeast’s largest urban progressive music fest. The event website said the festival attracts over 50,000 music lovers to the event.

Friday night, Atlanta News First spoke to a man who was setting up vendor areas.

“I’m excited for ONE Music Fest,” said Tay Arnold. “Like the lineup is just like stellar. Like I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this in Atlanta in like quite some time,” he said. “They’re celebrating the 50th Hip Hop celebration, so there’s going to be a lot of stars out here rocking the stage. I’m excited.

The crowd is going to love it,” Arnold said.

Arnold said he’s really excited to see Kendrick Lamar on Sunday, but other artists too.

“I’m excited to see Brent Faiyaz he’s like R&B, artist so he’s going to be pretty cool. He’s starting to have his rise to fame,” Arnold said.

Last year, the festival was held in Old Fourth Ward’s Central Park.

With this year’s location change, there are a few things you need to know. We’re told that 10th Street between Piedmont Avenue and Monroe will be closed.

Arnold said overall, he’s ready to see what this will do for the area.

“I’m just most excited to see how the crowd loves everything that we’ve been setting up all week,” Arnold said. “Music Midtown drew in about 20,000 people and it was raining, so it’s going to be doubled the crowd, which maybe means a lot more money is coming out here to all the crew and stuff--so that’ll be exciting,” he added.

To learn more about the ONE Music Fest, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.