Three injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta intersection, police say

Police lights
Police lights(PxHere | WXIX)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Near 3:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Central Avenue SW, where they found three shooting victims. Two men and a woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe a suspect in a light-colored sedan shot at two cars at the intersection, hitting a man in a Jeep and a man and woman in a Toyota. A suspect has not been named, and the investigation remains ongoing.

