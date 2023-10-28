3-Degree Guarantee
VIDEO: Man steals truck at Fayetteville gas station, deputies looking for suspects

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after a truck was stolen at a gas station.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after a truck was stolen at a gas station.

On Wednesday at about 6:45 a.m., a customer exited a red Ford F-350 and went into the convenience store at a Texaco off Highway 138, leaving the car running. An unknown man then climbed into the truck and drove away, security camera footage shows.

The sheriff’s office released photos of two suspects. They ask anyone with information about the incident or people to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 461-6353.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after a truck was stolen at a gas station.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

