15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex Saturday evening, according to Griffin police.

Police were called to 1100 W College St. Extension, listed as Ava Park Apartments. They found the teenager with gunshot wounds and tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, police said.

Officers are not releasing the victim’s name. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Griffin police at (770) 2290-6452 or email Investigator Carnegie at tcarnegie@cityofgriffin.com.

