3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say

Police lights
Police lights(WTVG)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex Saturday evening, according to Griffin police.

Police were called to 1100 W College St. Extension, listed as Ava Park Apartments. They found the teenager with gunshot wounds and tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, police said.

Officers are not releasing the victim’s name. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Griffin police at (770) 2290-6452 or email Investigator Carnegie at tcarnegie@cityofgriffin.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Police lights
Three injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta intersection, police say

Latest News

Shot of police lights.
4 teens shot after house party fight in DeKalb County, police say
Alarm clock generic photo
It’s almost time to ‘fall back’ — but why do we still observe daylight saving time?
Devon Dabney, a candidate for city council in Johns Creek, Ga., stands outside her home and...
The Trump era has changed the politics of local elections in Georgia, a pivotal 2024 battleground
Georgia Tech fans swam the field after defeating North Carolina in an NCAA college football...
No. 17 North Carolina loses again, falls to Georgia Tech in 46-42 shootout