4 injured after shooting at gas station near Georgia State University, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University’s campus in...
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, they told Atlanta News First.

The incident happened at a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. Four people are reportedly in the hospital.

Police said they believe two groups of people started fighting, spurring the gunfire.

Officials have not named suspects or released the victims’ identities. Police are on-scene investigating the shooting.

Last December, a GSU student was shot and killed at the same gas station.

RELATED: Georgia State student shot, killed at gas station near campus, school confirms

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

