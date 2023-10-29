4 teens shot after house party fight in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four teenagers were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a drive-by shooting, according to DeKalb County police.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Glenwood Road after 11 p.m. That’s where they found a large group of teens on the side of the road, some of whom had injuries.

Investigators believe the teenagers got into a fight with another group of teens at a nearby house party. Later, one group stood to wait for a MARTA bus, while the other group circled back and fired rounds from a moving car, police said.

The injured include:

Two 15-year-old girls with a gunshot wound on the leg

A 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound on the arm

A 17-year-old boy with a gunshot graze wound on the arm

Police have not arrested anybody in connection to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officers ask anyone with information to call DeKalb County police at (770) 724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.