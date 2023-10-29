3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the 80s Today; Major Cold Blast Arrives on Halloween

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to be another beautiful and warm day across our area. Plan on mostly sunny skies with highs near or a few degrees above 80 this afternoon.

Monday will be another pleasant and warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front moves through Monday night and the cold air sinks into Georgia through the day on Tuesday, which is a First Alert. A few brief showers are possible Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day looks dry. Plan on cloudy skies with highs only in the 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. For trick-or-treating, it will be quite windy with temperatures falling from the mid 50s around 6pm into the mid 40s by 10pm.

Much cooler for Halloween with a few morning showers and windy conditions by the evening.
(WANF)

We have another First Alert for Wednesday morning because temperatures will be near or below freezing, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s. This will be the first freeze of the season, and the coldest air we’ve felt in over 7 month

We have a First Alert for our first widespread freeze of the season on Wednesday morning.
(WANF)

.

