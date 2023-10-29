3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia fans relish beating the Gators...again

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday Night Brewing in West Midtown seemed as good a place to find out what happened in Saturday’s Florida-Georgia game, especially if, like this reporter, you were working.

“Uh, you missed a great game!” said UGA alumna Paige Muma.

Not exactly the most eloquent answer.

“We did great today,” added UGA alumnus Will Ferrand. “Obviously, Georgia scored first, but we knew Georgia was going to come back like they always do.”

The final score might not have been that close, 43-20, but with rivalry games like this, you can never be too cautious.

“We were a little bit apprehensive going in,” alumna Hayes Vaughan admitted. “We were a little bit nervous.”

So, what pulled Georgia over the top?

“Ladd McConkey,” Muma stated.

What did McConkey do?

“Uh, what did he not do?” she shot back.

With the win, Georgia has now won six of the last seven against the Gators, leaving Bulldog fans to focus on the less desirable aspects of Florida culture.

“The Jorts,” Muma said.

“Uh, the jorts,” added alumna Heather Phillips, recoiling at the sound of the word. “Their fashion is off, their color is off, who they are as people are off.”

OK, so maybe the rivalry is alive and well. But can we at least be civil?

“I think their accounting program is actually really good,” Vaughan said.

And while Georgia has higher aspirations, it’s always nice to beat Florida.

“This game is always special compared to a lot of the rest of the ones in the season,” Ferrand said. “Beating Florida? It’s a good season when you can do that.”

