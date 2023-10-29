ONE Musicfest and homecoming events bring big crowds to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You might see many more people around the city of Atlanta this weekend, including some big names in the music industry.

Spelman and Morehouse held homecoming celebrations, along with Georgia Tech this weekend. In addition, thousands packed out Piedmont Park for One Musicfest. Headliners like Janet Jackson and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage on Saturday. Kendrick Lamar is expected on Sunday.

With all the events in the city, some people said this will only help the economy.

“With all the celebrities in town, of course, you know hotels making money, the restaurants making money, everybody’s getting paid,” said Jerrel Jones, festival and homecoming attendee. “Crazy, crunk, very eventful. It’s a very eventful weekend,” he said.

Atlanta News First saw many roads, and parking lots packed with cars and people.

“We just came back from Spelman and Morehouse’s homecoming,” Jones said.

Jerrel Jones and D Hendrix made their way to ONE Musicfest at Piedmont Park after spending the day at Spelman and Morehouse’s joint homecoming, also known as SpelHouse.

“Spelman is lit and so now we going to the lit 2.0,” Hendrix said. “You know we just trying to have fun, that’s all. I’m just trying to see Megan Thee Stallion that’s all I want to see,” he said.

Jones said he came to see Janet Jackson.

Justin Guest, who owns Guest Driven BBQ Food Truck was supposed to go see Janet too, however, he said he gave up his ticket to cook for hundreds of people near Morehouse.

“I mean it gives me exposure. It gets me out there. I get to see more people and I have more opportunity to make a first-time customer or a repeat customer,” Guest said. “I mean, it’s what I like to do. I love to do this. I love to see people taste my food, so I mean good opportunity,” he said. “I’m still going to get to go tomorrow, so I’m going to get to see Kendrick! But I’m going to miss Janet and I’m not bad about it,” he said.

Jei Johnson owns the Soul Truckin and Good Food Truck. She was also at the Spelman and Morehouse Homecoming.

“I would say, it gives us exposure. So being a small business, we’re always looking to get out and do different events, so we could get more exposure,” Johnson said. “It’s going to help boost our revenue, be able to help our employees because that’s the most important thing also...even with us growing as a business.

We have staff. We’re taking care of the staff, the staff is able to take care of their families so it’s like one hand helping another,” she said.

“It could be like a major boost. It’s one of those things that--if tonight goes good or as we anticipate---it could be one of those things that help set us up for the next month,” Johnson said.

Overall, nearly everyone we spoke to said this was a win for the entire City.

“I love it. I mean it’s more business coming to the City. More people coming in, so it’s an opportunity everywhere,” Guest said.

