Man accused of killing great-nephew of jazz icon arrested, Atlanta police say

police tape
police tape(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing the great-nephew of jazz giant Nat King Cole Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrested Ricardo Gayle during a traffic stop on Saturday. Gayle will be charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened on Sept.14. at 325 Centennial Olympic Park NE.

Police were called after 2 a.m. to the scene, where they found 31-year-old Tracy Cole with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

APD said the stabbing was not a random act and Gayle knew the victim.

