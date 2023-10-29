Man accused of killing great-nephew of jazz icon arrested, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing the great-nephew of jazz giant Nat King Cole Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrested Ricardo Gayle during a traffic stop on Saturday. Gayle will be charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened on Sept.14. at 325 Centennial Olympic Park NE.

Police were called after 2 a.m. to the scene, where they found 31-year-old Tracy Cole with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

APD said the stabbing was not a random act and Gayle knew the victim.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.